Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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James's avatar
James
13hEdited

A good article on a fundamental topic.

One tip from the bad old days. Where possible, try to differentiate between lines on a graph with something other than color, such as broken lines vs. solid lines, etc. It took a little zooming for me to clearly see the color key on the small cap vs. mega cap figure. My boss thought that some clients might print a copy of a report to read on the road, and not everyone invested in color printing for everything. Now, the issue is more my eyesight combined with color blindness.

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Pip McIntyre's avatar
Pip McIntyre
16h

"Most of us won’t be able to run LLMs on a huge universe of stocks all the time"

not yet anyway.

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