Gunnar Miller
2d

As with temperature scales, sometimes the answer is simply "whatever everyone else is using", and I saw over the years that what the big market data providers used for consensus numbers often called the tune. If an analyst showed up at a meeting with portfolio managers and started rambling on about what the *real* earnings number was, eyes start rolling immediately.

My personal observation is that EBIT became the de facto convention because it's the one set of numbers upon which reasonably consistent earnings *growth* numbers can be calculated without entangling capital-structure effects. Back in the 1990s, when a lot of people were still using P/E on EPS as a primary measurement, there was a movement by Silicon Valley companies during the stock-option expensing fight to convince Wall Street analysts to anchor earnings comparisons on EBT. They even had T-shirts printed up to publicize it, but it didn't take, illustrating how hard it is to dislodge a convention once the ecosystem has settled.

P/E is still the starting point in conversations about relative valuation, but as you’ve pointed out, there are so many ‘N/A’ P/Es these days for stocks where investors have already made substantial gains that one can’t be religious about it. I see P/E as the speedometer in a car, while EBIT is more like the tachometer: you can be at zero MPH, but if the engine is revving high at idle, it may signal impending strong forward momentum ... or a looming mechanical problem, something I call “growing yourself broke.”

I also think that sometimes it depends upon in which instruments one is investing. A bond analyst is naturally going to be more interested in whether a company can cover its interest payments than an equity analyst more interested in finding growth. Attempts by accounting standards setters to focus equity people on balance sheet and cash flow statement analysis have largely fizzled out, especially over the past several decades where access to plentiful capital has essentially been a non-issue.

When I came out of school, I thought a financial analyst’s job was to play Sherlock Holmes, uncovering ‘gotcha’ clues others missed. The depressing reality I discovered is that if management is crooked enough to commit massive fraud, they’re crooked enough to find someone to sign off on cooked books.

Tom Sharp
1dEdited

I did a good course on the valuation of private companies at Oxford last year. One of the things that came from it is how dramatic changes to the capital structure led to an arbitrage if you used P/E ratios as a benchmark for valuation. It is how Mitt Romney made his fortune by taking listed companies private with very high levels of debt.

1 reply by Joachim Klement
