Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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The Owl's avatar
The Owl
Oct 5

Very valid, thanks for sharing. Buffett says the business should be able to be run by idiots. That is the other extreme, I think. The challenge for us is how to evaluate management without a long track record. The best proxy I have found is incentive alignment, check the company's proxy statement and see how correlated are the gains for managers and minority shareholders.

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Maverick Equity Research's avatar
Maverick Equity Research
Oct 5Edited

In banking the selection is in most cases: a popularity contest, networking (network-lick*ng), education with status (sometimes not even that), game of thrones, eliminating strong candidates before they are seen etc ... .

Skill and all is VERY secondary, sometimes it doesn’t matter at all (that is what ultra smart geeky experts are for, they suggest the best course, what would a smooth talker clown manager be able to say or do better? None, hence easily replaceable and should have 50%-80% less pay & bonus). But you know, they talk about ‘productivity, dedication, passion, engagement’ … sometimes it feels like a theatre play or a circus).

Just my experience and that of many friends and high level management consultants in European Banking (not that empirical, sample population, but real life).

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