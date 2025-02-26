At the start of each year, I write about how useless forecasts by strategists and analysts are. One thing that is persistent in these forecasts is that fair value estimates by equity analysts tend to be overly optimistic while forecasts from strategists tend to be too pessimistic. But why are the target prices of analysts for stocks they cover on average too high?

An examination of 78,000 sell-side analyst reports allowed Paul Décaire and John Graham to find some common trends.

Every analyst knows that most of the fundamental value of a stock is hidden in the long-term outlook for future cash flows. Typically, an analyst will explicitly model free cash flow growth for the next three years or so and then assume that growth will revert to some terminal long-term average forever. I know, once you state it explicitly it makes you cringe at how nonsensical this approach is, but so be it.

Number of years explicitly modelled by analysts

Source: Décaire and Graham (2024)

The result of this common practice is that the terminal value typically accounts for about 75% of the total fair value. And that share is remarkably stable, indicating that analysts really don’t change their approach to modelling over time.

Terminal value share of total fair value

Source: Décaire and Graham (2024)

But what kind of growth do analysts model for the immediate future and for the terminal value? Over time, the terminal growth rate has declined to something like 2.1% per year. That is pretty conservative and shouldn’t lead to overly optimistic equity valuations.

The true sin of analysts is how they model growth in the first three to five years in the future. The chart below is eye-opening in its ridiculousness. It shows the average growth rate assumed by analysts in the first three to five years ahead (the period they model explicitly) together with the terminal growth rate used to derive the value of all future cash flows after the explicitly modelled future.

Analyst growth assumptions for the next three to five years (red) and the years thereafter (blue)

Source: Décaire and Graham (2024)

Apparently, the stocks analysts cover manage to grow free cash flows by 12% to 16% per year for the next three to five years and then all of a sudden, growth drops down to about 2% per year.

Also, note how growth rates for the next three to five years vary systematically with the market environment. When markets are going up, the growth rates are adjusted upwards as analysts struggle to justify higher valuations of the stocks they cover.

Then markets crash like in 2001 and 2022 and analysts are loathe to revise their target prices downward. So they adjust their growth expectations even higher to justify their excessively optimistic target prices.

As the stock market recovers, an analyst can reduce their growth assumptions again because the actual share price moves closer to their target price. Of course, eventually, stock markets rise beyond many of these target prices and the entire cycle starts again.

This is why I always recommend investors take a close look at the growth rates analysts price into their models for the next three to five years. This is where they fudge their models to fit the present, and where they become overly optimistic to justify overvalued markets.