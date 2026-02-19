I have written before that our tendency to overweight rare extreme events tilts our perception to seeing lottery stocks with high valuations but potentially big payoffs as more attractive than they are. Even professional equity analysts are not immune to this bias. So what happens when you ask professionals and retail investors why they own stocks that are extremely expensive and thus have low expected returns?

I think the answer is easy to guess. People justify owning expensive stocks with their lottery-like payoffs. They are fully aware that the stock is expensive, and they invest in it anyway because they think the share price will go up even further. There is no deception there, and no amount of data will convince them otherwise.

The chart below shows the justifications given in sell-side analyst reports, Seeking Alpha articles, and surveys among institutional and retail investors on why they own stocks with high valuations. Less than 10% of articles and survey respondents argue that the shares have gone up a lot in the past and thus are a safer investment than other stocks. About 15% of reports and survey respondents argue that the company is superior to other companies, thus the high valuation is justified. And roughly 60% of reports and survey respondents (and 81% of retail investors surveyed) argue that they hold the shares because they promise high returns.

Reasons for investing in stocks with high valuations

Source: Chen et al. (2025)

What strikes me about this result is that the reasons given by investors are irrational and fly in the face of both empirical evidence and finance theory. Yet despite being aware of the high valuations, they still stick with their beliefs about high future returns for the shares they own. The force of their beliefs is strong within them.