I remain optimistic that AI has the potential to increase productivity in service jobs and white collar jobs in general (which is to say, most jobs these days). Though the productivity gains are likely to be much smaller than AI promoters promise (isn’t that always the case with new technologies?). Last year, I wrote about Daron Acemoglu’s estimates that generative AI will only add about 0.66% of productivity growth to the US economy over the next decade. However, it appears that the productivity gains could be somewhat higher in Europe.
Using Acemoglu’s model, a team from the IMF estimated the productivity gains available to European countries from the adoption of generative AI. The chart below displays their estimates for productivity gains based on AI adoption rates in various industries, as well as the productivity gains achievable through generative AI in different sectors. Note that the chart contains a black line indicating the European average and a red line for the US.
Productivity gains in Europe vs. the US
Source: Misch et al. (2025). Note: Black line indicates the European average, and the red line is the US.
As you can see, on average, productivity gains in Europe could approach 0.8%, compared to 0.66% in the US. Note that richer countries in Europe, like Switzerland, France, Germany, or Luxembourg, could increase productivity more than lower-income countries. This reflects (i) the larger services sector in higher-income countries and (ii) higher labour costs in these countries, which increase the incentive to invest in AI to replace workers.
Suppose you are a business owner in a rich country with lots of payroll taxes and suffocating labour laws that make it incredibly expensive to hire people and even more difficult to fire them again (looking at you, France). In that case, you will rejoice at AI. It allows for increased flexibility in production while reducing costs and headcount.
If you are a white collar worker in an industry where AI can replace a lot of people (looking at me in a mirror, right now), you might be scared about the future of your career.
But fear not, because European countries may squander their productivity gains from AI in the way they tend to do that most of the time: By introducing stifling regulation.
The authors of the study try to estimate the impact that current and planned EU regulations will have on AI adoption and the costs of implementation and compliance. They emphasise that the chart below shows an upper limit of the reduction in productivity growth, as not all laws and regulations are applicable in every country and every job. However, even if the resulting decrease in productivity growth is only half as much as shown below, it becomes a serious concern.
Note that all regulations combined could reduce by approximately 35% to 40%. So, instead of 0.8% in productivity growth, the productivity growth would shrink to 0.5%. However, even if the regulation reduces growth by half, European productivity gains would still be lower than those of the US, primarily due to European overregulation.
Relative loss of productivity gains due to European regulation
Source: Misch et al. (2025)
I have a contrarian view on this: Against a backdrop of collapsing birthrates and popular backlash against immigration, politicians are likely to find their constituents are much more AI-friendly than believed at present.
Yeah, it may annoyingly take twice as many clicks to navigate the internet under EU (and UK) GDPR, but they didn't ban the internet. Even sometimes slow-on-the-uptake policians and regulators realize that no one can try to put the proverbial toothpaste back in the tube, and don't want Europe to fall further behind than it already has competitively.
Electronic spreadsheets replaced rooms full of paper tabulators, and word processing rooms full of typists; bosses type their own letters these days! Europe is at the forefront of factory robotic automation (although the Germans just shouldn't've sold KuKa to the Chinese). At the boutique equity fund manager for which in my retirement I'm serving as senior advisor, I'm seeing first-hand how powerful a tool it is, and I don't think anything's going to put the genie back in the bottle. What are regulators going to do to pour sand in the gears? Introduce rolling blackouts? Cap processing power?
Remember, the Luddites failed https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luddite .
“When politicians don’t know what to do, they let it play out, see what happens.” This recent WSJ opinion piece quote feels especially relevant to AI today. In the U.S., significant regulations seem unlikely in the short term. However, the response could be swift if unemployment rates hit double digits. We’re likely to see one or both of these measures: tighter regulations on AI and/or higher taxes on AI firms, potentially to fund UBI or expanded social safety nets. A "bot tax" seems inevitable, as state and local governments, unable to print money, will need new revenue streams to support displaced workers and fill shrinking tax bases. However, I doubt technology companies will willingly share their revenues to fund such initiatives, which could create another conflict between their political influence and their obligation to help those left behind.
Globally, if job losses exceed 10-15%, populist leaders may emerge, promising to protect workers from AI’s disruptive effects. Even without further advancements, current AI capabilities already enhance productivity across most white-collar industries. This raises deeper questions: how will saved time be used? Will it fuel innovation and additional productivity or result in inefficiencies and wasted potential? The outcomes will likely vary widely across industries, organizations, and regions.
Beyond this, we must also consider several critical factors:
- Workforce Transition: Reskilling displaced workers will be essential, but mismatches between skillsets and new roles could lead to structural unemployment, particularly for older or less-educated workers. Large-scale reskilling programs have rarely succeeded in the past. However, AI itself could serve as a tool to make reskilling more effective this time.
- Global Inequality: Developing economies heavily reliant on low-skill labor may face disproportionate challenges, lacking the resources for safety nets or large-scale reskilling initiatives. This could worsen global inequality and create geopolitical tensions.
- Cultural and Psychological Impact: For many, work is deeply tied to identity and purpose. Widespread job displacement could lead to mental health crises, social unrest, and heightened geopolitical instability.
- Environmental Costs: AI’s massive energy demands could conflict with sustainability goals. However, during a crisis marked by mass unemployment, policymakers may prioritize reskilling and social assistance over environmental concerns. Whether ecological sustainability remains a priority in an AI-driven economy remains to be seen.
These factors show that AI’s impacts extend far beyond economics and GDP growth, potentially reshaping societies, global power dynamics, and cultural norms. The question remains: will we act proactively or wait until the crisis forces our hand? Unfortunately, I fear it will be the latter, but only time will tell.