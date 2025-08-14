Klement on Investing

Gunnar Miller
6hEdited

I have a contrarian view on this: Against a backdrop of collapsing birthrates and popular backlash against immigration, politicians are likely to find their constituents are much more AI-friendly than believed at present.

Yeah, it may annoyingly take twice as many clicks to navigate the internet under EU (and UK) GDPR, but they didn't ban the internet. Even sometimes slow-on-the-uptake policians and regulators realize that no one can try to put the proverbial toothpaste back in the tube, and don't want Europe to fall further behind than it already has competitively.

Electronic spreadsheets replaced rooms full of paper tabulators, and word processing rooms full of typists; bosses type their own letters these days! Europe is at the forefront of factory robotic automation (although the Germans just shouldn't've sold KuKa to the Chinese). At the boutique equity fund manager for which in my retirement I'm serving as senior advisor, I'm seeing first-hand how powerful a tool it is, and I don't think anything's going to put the genie back in the bottle. What are regulators going to do to pour sand in the gears? Introduce rolling blackouts? Cap processing power?

Remember, the Luddites failed https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luddite .

Marginal Gains
1h

“When politicians don’t know what to do, they let it play out, see what happens.” This recent WSJ opinion piece quote feels especially relevant to AI today. In the U.S., significant regulations seem unlikely in the short term. However, the response could be swift if unemployment rates hit double digits. We’re likely to see one or both of these measures: tighter regulations on AI and/or higher taxes on AI firms, potentially to fund UBI or expanded social safety nets. A "bot tax" seems inevitable, as state and local governments, unable to print money, will need new revenue streams to support displaced workers and fill shrinking tax bases. However, I doubt technology companies will willingly share their revenues to fund such initiatives, which could create another conflict between their political influence and their obligation to help those left behind.

Globally, if job losses exceed 10-15%, populist leaders may emerge, promising to protect workers from AI’s disruptive effects. Even without further advancements, current AI capabilities already enhance productivity across most white-collar industries. This raises deeper questions: how will saved time be used? Will it fuel innovation and additional productivity or result in inefficiencies and wasted potential? The outcomes will likely vary widely across industries, organizations, and regions.

Beyond this, we must also consider several critical factors:

- Workforce Transition: Reskilling displaced workers will be essential, but mismatches between skillsets and new roles could lead to structural unemployment, particularly for older or less-educated workers. Large-scale reskilling programs have rarely succeeded in the past. However, AI itself could serve as a tool to make reskilling more effective this time.

- Global Inequality: Developing economies heavily reliant on low-skill labor may face disproportionate challenges, lacking the resources for safety nets or large-scale reskilling initiatives. This could worsen global inequality and create geopolitical tensions.

- Cultural and Psychological Impact: For many, work is deeply tied to identity and purpose. Widespread job displacement could lead to mental health crises, social unrest, and heightened geopolitical instability.

- Environmental Costs: AI’s massive energy demands could conflict with sustainability goals. However, during a crisis marked by mass unemployment, policymakers may prioritize reskilling and social assistance over environmental concerns. Whether ecological sustainability remains a priority in an AI-driven economy remains to be seen.

These factors show that AI’s impacts extend far beyond economics and GDP growth, potentially reshaping societies, global power dynamics, and cultural norms. The question remains: will we act proactively or wait until the crisis forces our hand? Unfortunately, I fear it will be the latter, but only time will tell.

