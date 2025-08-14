I remain optimistic that AI has the potential to increase productivity in service jobs and white collar jobs in general (which is to say, most jobs these days). Though the productivity gains are likely to be much smaller than AI promoters promise (isn’t that always the case with new technologies?). Last year, I wrote about Daron Acemoglu’s estimates that generative AI will only add about 0.66% of productivity growth to the US economy over the next decade. However, it appears that the productivity gains could be somewhat higher in Europe.

Using Acemoglu’s model, a team from the IMF estimated the productivity gains available to European countries from the adoption of generative AI. The chart below displays their estimates for productivity gains based on AI adoption rates in various industries, as well as the productivity gains achievable through generative AI in different sectors. Note that the chart contains a black line indicating the European average and a red line for the US.

Productivity gains in Europe vs. the US

Source: Misch et al. (2025). Note: Black line indicates the European average, and the red line is the US.

As you can see, on average, productivity gains in Europe could approach 0.8%, compared to 0.66% in the US. Note that richer countries in Europe, like Switzerland, France, Germany, or Luxembourg, could increase productivity more than lower-income countries. This reflects (i) the larger services sector in higher-income countries and (ii) higher labour costs in these countries, which increase the incentive to invest in AI to replace workers.

Suppose you are a business owner in a rich country with lots of payroll taxes and suffocating labour laws that make it incredibly expensive to hire people and even more difficult to fire them again (looking at you, France). In that case, you will rejoice at AI. It allows for increased flexibility in production while reducing costs and headcount.

If you are a white collar worker in an industry where AI can replace a lot of people (looking at me in a mirror, right now), you might be scared about the future of your career.

But fear not, because European countries may squander their productivity gains from AI in the way they tend to do that most of the time: By introducing stifling regulation.

The authors of the study try to estimate the impact that current and planned EU regulations will have on AI adoption and the costs of implementation and compliance. They emphasise that the chart below shows an upper limit of the reduction in productivity growth, as not all laws and regulations are applicable in every country and every job. However, even if the resulting decrease in productivity growth is only half as much as shown below, it becomes a serious concern.

Note that all regulations combined could reduce by approximately 35% to 40%. So, instead of 0.8% in productivity growth, the productivity growth would shrink to 0.5%. However, even if the regulation reduces growth by half, European productivity gains would still be lower than those of the US, primarily due to European overregulation.

Relative loss of productivity gains due to European regulation

Source: Misch et al. (2025)