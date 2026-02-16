My latest opinion piece for Reuters is available on their website and on LSEG Workspace. In it, I criticise the talk about the dollar debasement trade. either investors are getting the debasement trade all wrong or they are only catching up to events that happened fifteen years ago…

Why investors are getting the US debasement trade all wrong

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chatter about the “dollar debasement” trade has become omnipresent, but one measure of risk suggests that investors are getting it all wrong. They are overestimating the trouble the dollar faces while underestimating the threat to U.S. Treasuries.

Read the full piece here: https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/why-investors-are-getting-us-debasement-trade-all-wrong-klement-2026-02-16/