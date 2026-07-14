Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alchemist's avatar
Alchemist
8h

I do hope that MoD in the UK and others across Europe realise the size of the recent shift in warfare.

Ukraine has first hand experience of this. working within tight budgets. Russia is probably only a year or do behind Ukraine.

Cosy relationships and shiny kit (eg F35s) may lose their prestige. Pivoting and learning and adspting very fast are now key.

Reply
Share
mark pagliaro's avatar
mark pagliaro
7h

Thanks for this piece. The paradigm is now in flux.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joachim Klement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture