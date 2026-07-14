A bit more geopolitics from me at Reuters. This time, I focus on the rearmament of Europe and the US after stockpiles have been depleted by recent wars in Iran and Ukraine. In my view, there are troubling signs that many generals are just refilling their arsenals, rather than asking whether that makes any sense in the 21st century.

Why NATO should ask Ukraine for help

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Western governments want to rearm, but they may be spending billions rebuilding the wrong arsenals. While tanks and missiles are still necessary, so are drones and algorithms. Ukraine may be well positioned to show the West what’s needed today.

Read the full piece here: https://www.reuters.com/commentary/reuters-open-interest/why-nato-should-ask-ukraine-help-joachim-klement-2026-07-14/