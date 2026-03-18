Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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David Shaw's avatar
David Shaw
4h

Thoughtful piece, Klement. There is a long history of the Fed lowering interest rates when they panic over external events (Y2k for example). But PPI is trending higher so IDK.

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