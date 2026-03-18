My latest opinion piece on Reuters has been published today and I am focusing on the Fed. Indeed, at the risk of making a fool of myself, I am doubling down on why I think the Fed will cut interest rates more than markets expect.

Why oil-spooked markets may be wrong about the Fed

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Markets on edge about the Iran-war-driven oil shock are extrapolating today's stress far into the future - and may thus be badly misjudging how dovish the Federal Reserve will be this year.

Read the full post here: https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/why-oil-spooked-markets-may-be-wrong-about-fed-2026-03-18/