My latest piece for Reuters is up. In this one, I look at the psychology of power, a theme I will explore in more depth here throughout February. But if you want a sneak peek, check it out.

Why power makes leaders see threats everywhere

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - From Moscow to Washington, big power politics have returned to the global stage. It would be easy to dismiss the actions of the last few years as large nations doing what they have always done, but recent insights in the field of behavioural geopolitics point to a different dynamic.

Increased power, perhaps counterintuitively, appears to breed increased fear of weaker competitors. This can trigger preventive action such as foreign interventions that, to outsiders, may look illogical.

Read the full piece here: https://www.reuters.com/world/why-power-makes-leaders-see-threats-everywhere-2026-01-23/