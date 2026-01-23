Why power makes leaders see threats everywhere
My latest piece for Reuters is up. In this one, I look at the psychology of power, a theme I will explore in more depth here throughout February. But if you want a sneak peek, check it out.
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - From Moscow to Washington, big power politics have returned to the global stage. It would be easy to dismiss the actions of the last few years as large nations doing what they have always done, but recent insights in the field of behavioural geopolitics point to a different dynamic.
Increased power, perhaps counterintuitively, appears to breed increased fear of weaker competitors. This can trigger preventive action such as foreign interventions that, to outsiders, may look illogical.
Read the full piece here: https://www.reuters.com/world/why-power-makes-leaders-see-threats-everywhere-2026-01-23/
This discounts the many good leaders that exist. Or, do they just overcome the fear of threats with logic or the support of a good team or maybe due to a real threat for focus? I thinkleaders rise to the occasion and have often thought that without the focus of an outside threat they don’t live up to their potential. Churchill is a prime example