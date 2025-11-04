Europe is trying to shake off its learned helplessness and re-arm. European NATO members have committed to increasing defence spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2035, and the EU’s Readiness 2030 programme seeks to unlock up to €800bn in defence spending with a Europe-first approach to procurement. If the lesson from the US experience is anything to go by, this will boost productivity across the economy and GDP growth for many years to come.

For decades, the US has not only been Europe’s go-to partner for arms but also been the primary research and development hub for advanced weapons systems. Now, with Readiness 2030, Europe is not only increasing its defence spending but also pivoting towards prioritising European defence contractors.

On the plus side, this may boost productivity growth in Europe and create numerous new jobs in the defence industry. On the minus side, this large fiscal spending impulse may crowd out private investments, a common issue with government investment programmes.

Juan Antolin-Diaz and Paolo Surico managed to compile a comprehensive dataset of 125 years of government spending and its impact on the US economy, which allowed them to look at the very long run impact of such increases in government spending on defence and R&D within defence in particular.

The most important insight is that the fiscal multiplier in the long run is larger than one, meaning every dollar spent on defence increases the size of the economy by more than one dollar. Indeed, most conventional studies estimate that the fiscal multiplier for defence spending in the US is about 0.5, with some studies finding multipliers as high as 1.0. But this new study shows that over time, the fiscal multiplier continues to grow and reaches 1.77 after 15 years. Investing in defence is a long-term investment that only comes to fruition after 5 to 10 years or more.

Fiscal multiplier of defence spending stimulus

Source: Antolin-Diaz and Surico (2025)

Interestingly, the benefits of increased defence spending seem to come in two waves. The chart below shows, on the top left, the simulated increase in defence spending in the US.

The top right chart shows the boost to real GDP growth. There is an initial boost to GDP growth from the increased defence spending, which is driven mainly by the government buying more equipment and hiring more soldiers.

But there is a second boost coming in after about 8 to 10 years. The chart on the bottom right shows that this is driven mainly by an increase in productivity. This productivity boost comes from the increased spending in defence R&D. While this is typically just a fraction of defence spending, it significantly increases productivity growth in the defence sector and then spills over to the economy overall.

Long-term response to defence spending increasing by 1% of GDP

Source: Antolin-Diaz and Surico (2025).

As I said above, the main concern with these kinds of fiscal spending programmes is that they may crowd out private investments because if the government spends more, it typically must borrow more, causing borrowing costs to rise for everyone and thus reducing private investment.

The charts below show that this is true in the short run for the first couple of years after the government ramps up defence spending. But crucially, after eight quarters, private investment and consumption start to recover, and in the long run, productivity increases as the government’s increased spending in R&D ‘crowds in’ private R&D spending and thus helps increase productivity in the broader private sector, not just in the defence industry.

If this US experience also holds in Europe – and I think it does – the European defence spending boom will be a key driver to push the continent out of its low productivity trap of the past.

Private sector impact of defence spending increasing by 1% of GDP

Source: Antolin-Diaz and Surico (2025).