Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GD's avatar
GD
4h

Very interesting. Thanks for this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
RabbiJacob's avatar
RabbiJacob
7h

Thanks klement. To be honest this post felt above my IQ.

I don't fully understand the link between demographics and GDP growth, didn't us GDP just grow positively last quarter due to the hyper scalers thirst for Datacenters? If demographics is all that mattered why is the political class mostly concerned with the needs of the 50+ age group? Also since everything is relative who has the worst demographic issue, USA, Europe, Japan or china?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joachim Klement
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture