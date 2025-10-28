So much has been said about the labour market data in the US in recent months. The deteriorating quality of the survey data, the revisions of data from previous months, etc. And all these issues are real issues that matter, most importantly for the Federal Reserve, which will sit down to decide on monetary policy again tomorrow. But one dimension, which has a significant impact not just on labour market data but on US economic data in general, gets short shrift.

Most economic data is calculated based on the whole economy. This includes the population. But population growth in the US is slowing, both because of demographic effects and now also because of a government crackdown on immigration. This means that, for example, the same level of GDP per capita growth will lead to lower GDP growth. Lower immigration rates in Europe are one of the key reasons why Europe has lower trend growth than the US, for example.

Now, put yourself in the shoes of the Fed, which has to assess monetary policy with respect to inflation and unemployment. If population growth slows down, it also means that growth in the working-age population slows down. As a result, fewer jobs are needed each month to keep the economy at full employment.

Jed Kolko has calculated how many new jobs the US economy has to create each month to keep the unemployment rate stable. As long as monthly nonfarm payrolls are above this breakeven rate, the unemployment rate will remain stable or decline (assuming stable labour market participation). If nonfarm payrolls drop below that breakeven rate, unemployment will start to increase. The chart below shows that due to accelerated growth in the working age population, the US needed to create some 120,000 to 160,000 jobs each month in 2023 and 2024. But by June 2025, the required number of jobs had dropped to 86,000.

Breakeven level for US nonfarm payrolls to keep the unemployment rate stable

Source: Kolko (2025)

If we compare the actual number of jobs created per month in each of the previous calendar years, we can see that from 2022 to 2024, the US generated many more jobs than needed. But even with the revised nonfarm payrolls in 2025, the rate of job creation is about in line with what is needed to keep unemployment rates stable. Of course, what is worrisome is the trend, which is towards a slowdown in job creation, but we should be aware that the data currently does not indicate a large increase in unemployment rates anytime soon.

Actual nonfarm payrolls vs. breakeven rates needed

Source: Kolko (2025)

If the Fed does not take this slowdown in the breakeven rate into account, it will think the labour market is softening, when in fact it isn’t. The result would be a tendency to cut interest rates faster than necessary. Other macro data will reinforce this bias. As I have said above, if overall population growth drops, real GDP growth drops, making data releases look worse than they really are when compared with past averages.

In my post tomorrow, I will discuss an unacknowledged effect that has led the Fed to run interest rates that are roughly one percentage point lower today than they would have been, had the Fed been truly unbiased in its decision-making, so we are already in a world where interest rates are “too low”. Now add to that the slowdown of equilibrium growth rates due to lower population growth, and the bias only increases. And I haven’t even spoken about the Fed losing its independence and becoming a political tool for a President who thinks that lower interest rates are always and everywhere the answer.