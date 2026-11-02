Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Andi's avatar
Andi
7h

Ohhh... boy, I can show you a few women on LinkedIn - compared to them, most men's self-promotion looks like a kids' birthday party... :-)

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Wizard of Windsor's avatar
Wizard of Windsor
7h

Didn't seem to apply to Rachel Reeves though :-)

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