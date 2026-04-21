Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GD's avatar
GD
4h

Discouraging but unsurprising.

Reply
Share
Tkelley's avatar
Tkelley
18m

The recent French trial exposing a husband’s gross infidelity to his wife or the doctor in Hawaii who tried to push his wife off the cliff, make it important that we all try to defend women’s right to be served the same as men. Those acts are more outrageous, but even smaller things like this need to have zero acceptance by all so that the larger point is made. How did women, who alone can create babies, become beset by injustice. It’s sad.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joachim Klement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture