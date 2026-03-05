In Europe, if you want to make a country look bad in terms of its debt or political mismanagement, all you have to do is find an unflattering comparison to Italy. After all, Italy has a debt-to-GDP ratio of 135%, constantly runs budget deficits and has managed to go through 45 Prime Ministers since the end of World War II. But do you want to know which country really is worse than Italy? The United States.

In my view, Art Laffer is the economist who, besides Karl Marx, has done the most damage to economies and heaped enormous suffering on millions of people in history. He is the person who is most responsible for the US push towards cutting taxes to boost growth. Alas, there is overwhelming empirical evidence that his famous Laffer Curve doesn’t work and that cutting taxes does not boost GDP growth.

In October, Art Laffer teamed up with hedge fund manager Michael Hintze, Brexit and low tax campaigner Matt Elliott, and conservative policy advocate Douglas McWilliams to publish a book on the best policies for the UK to promote growth. Guess what their advice is? Cut taxes and cut spending.

I have written before how this obsession with constantly cutting taxes has led the US towards a path of excessive debt and puts it at risk of fiscal dominance and eventually bankruptcy. But what do I know? I am just a low-level equity strategist at a boutique investment bank in London.

So, take it from the giant of economics that is Laurence Kotlikoff, who analysed the fiscal situation of the US and compared it to Italy to find that, you guessed it, the US is worse off than Italy.

If you look at the debt-to-GDP ratio of the US (124% if you use IMF estimates, 100% if you use estimates from the US Treasury) with Italy (135% according to the IMF), then Italy looks much worse than the US.

But Kotlikoff and his collaborators recognise that the current debt-to-GDP ratio says nothing about the need to raise revenues in the future. For that, you have to take into account the growth in fiscal obligations like social security and welfare spending, but also the change in demographics.

Just look at the primary deficit/surplus of the US and Italy, which is the deficit before servicing the national debt. Here, the US already looks much more in trouble than Italy, which only runs a fiscal deficit because of the cost of servicing its debt.

Primary budget balance projections for the US and Italy

Source: Dicarlo et al. (2025)

Using this more sophisticated fiscal gap analysis and generational accounting, this research finds that neither country is currently running sustainable fiscal policies. The main problem for Italy is its demographics and the reduction in the labour force in the coming decades, which will force it to increase taxes or dramatically cut spending. In the US, meanwhile, it is simply the fact that the government does not create enough revenue that gets it into trouble.

If you have the time, you really should read the whole paper, because it is very informative, but let me cut to the bottom line. Below is a chart that shows how much tax revenues have to rise immediately and forever to put the US and Italian governments on a sustainable fiscal path, depending on the discount rate for future obligations one wants to use. Of course, the alternative to tax hikes is similar-sized cuts to government spending, but in the case of the US, that is practically impossible, as I will explain in the next couple of paragraphs.

Tax hike needed to put government finances on a sustainable path

Source: Dicarlo et al. (2025)

Kotlikoff and his collaborators claim that their preferred discount rate for future obligations is the historical real rate of growth of (private and government) wealth, which in the US is roughly 6% and in Italy is approximately 4%. If we take these numbers, then the US government needs to increase taxes by 26.5% from current levels and keep them at this higher level indefinitely.

The alternative would be to cut government spending by 23.9% from current levels indefinitely. Unfortunately, discretionary spending for the US government is just 26% of total spending, and that includes the defence budget. If we exclude defence spending from the discretionary part, then discretionary spending that can be cut is a mere 13% of total spending. Hence, the US cannot cut its way to a sustainable fiscal balance.

In this environment, advocating for more tax cuts to spur growth is economically the same as accelerating the path to bankruptcy for the US.

Italy, meanwhile, also needs to raise its tax revenues, but at a 4% real discount rate, it only needs to increase taxes by 7.3%. Painful but eminently doable.

Of course, one may say that a 6% real discount rate for the US is too high. After all, current long-term real bond yields are just about 2% in the US. But in this case, the US government would still have to increase taxes by 15.2% or cut discretionary spending by 13.5%. That means eliminating all discretionary spending in the US and cutting the defence budget by 0.5%.

Oh, and the longer governments remain inactive, the worse things get. If we wait with the fiscal adjustment until 2050, the research estimates that the required tax hikes (or spending cuts) in Italy would be roughly twice as large and in the US three times as large. Effectively, it would mean that eventually, the government will have to confiscate 100% of private income to finance its budget.

Think about that the next time you complain about tax increases or read articles on how we should boost growth by cutting taxes…