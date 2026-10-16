Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Darlene's avatar
Darlene
Oct 16

"Like rolling off a log"

In the presence of any kind of competition, taking someone down a notch is much easier than raising oneself and/or others Up.

Unrealistic self-leveling describes the problem, the human condition, at the disingenuous end of solving wealth inequality.

I do wonder about the gender makeup in the 'Schadenfreude' studies? Anecdotally, Male people seem to feel a 'loss' of self-cred whenever someone else could receive 'kudos' or has 'stuff'. As the skill/object being acknowledged matches closer and closer to skills/objects the Male person also (coincidentally) possesses... a 'constructive' criticism or notch-down seems far more common than generous, honest assessment.

Thank you Joachim & Team for your newsletters, I read every one ~

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AlgoTradeAlert.com's avatar
AlgoTradeAlert.com
Oct 16

The one-in-three figure in the joy of destruction games is striking, and I suspect that same spite motive helps explain why some traders keep piling into crowded shorts even after the risk-reward has clearly turned against them.

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