As a dedicated ‘city slicker’, I would not want to live in the suburbs. But admittedly, there are many people who do and gladly move out to the suburbs in the pursuit of more space, cleaner air, etc. But who wants to work in the suburbs?

If I think of my hometown, London, we have recently been blessed with the Elizabeth Line, which is hands down the best tube line of them all and such a joy to use. The new line connects the City with Canary Wharf and the East End, and in the West goes all the way out to the Thames Valley as far as Reading. This large infrastructure project has increased house prices along the line significantly, and some companies hoped it would become a boon for them as well.

Map of the Elizabeth Line

Source: Transport for London

M&G, for example, developed an office building at 2 Forbury Place and then sold it on to Citigroup. The hope was that these offices could be rented out to companies that hoped to move their employees out of the city and save on rent. Today, 2 Forbury Place is 60% empty, according to a report in Bloomberg. M&G itself, which still owns 3 Forbury Place next door, is struggling to sell that property. The initial asking price was £86m, but some people expect it to be sold for less than £30m.

Amazon, meanwhile, has moved its staff from Slough (next to Reading and also on the Elizabeth Line, if you are not familiar with Greater London) to its Liverpool Street offices in the heart of the City.

These are, of course, anecdotes, not data, so let’s look at an analysis by Gregory Verdugo and Malak Kandoussi, who looked at the relocations of workers from the centre of Paris to the suburbs and vice versa.

First, they found that the average commuting time for employees who are moved out to the suburbs increases by 19%. Of course, the employees who live in the suburb where the office space is moving see their commute time reduced by a lot. But most employees live in the city or in the suburbs all around Paris, and for them, the relocation means they now have to go into the centre with public transport, change trains or busses and then ride back out to another suburb. Public transport is simply not designed for suburb-to-suburb travel. It is designed to link the city centre with the suburbs.

Of course, employees who face a longer commute time are more likely to quit their jobs. Though the study finds that this risk increases only moderately, companies are worried enough about it that they increase the wages of skilled, but not unskilled, workers who are moved out to the suburbs. For every hour of additional commuting time, businesses increase the hourly wages of these employees by 10% to 20%.

If you think about the average employee in France who works 35 hours a week or seven hours a day (I know, I know, …), that means that for every additional hour of work, the wages of these employees increase by about 70% to 140% of the hourly wage of the employee. In other words, the employees get paid by the company for their additional commute.

Of course, the reverse is not true when offices are moved from the suburbs to the city centre. Employees in this case still get the same wage but benefit from a shorter commute.

Add all these findings together and you can see that moving office space to the suburbs only makes sense for a company if it employs mostly low- and medium-skilled workers there (because they are more easily replaced and have less bargaining power to negotiate a higher salary) and if the rents in the suburbs are sufficiently low to still offer savings to the business once higher wages are taken into account. In essence, the only white-collar jobs a company can move out of the city centre to the suburbs are support and administrative jobs. And that is exactly what we see in real life. Go to any office park in the suburbs and look at the companies you find there and the type of workers that work there.