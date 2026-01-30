Klement on Investing

Pip McIntyre
2h

Amazon moved it's workers out of Slough?

True, but I think this was due to the ECHR / Human Rights Act. I am no bleeding heart, but forcing people to spend time in Slough is surely a form of abuse.

Martin Schwoerer
3h

all very true, but perhaps also dependent on two dysfunctional elements of our societies: bad planning, and "sorry we can't do it here" infrastructure development.

In places like Japan, the highest residential density is near public transport hubs. If you live close by a train station, your commute to Reading could potentially be quick and not too annoying. Here in Germany, nobody lives near a train station because they're dumps.

France is a place where they still build infrastructure fast and on budget. I go to Paris twice a year and it's incredible how the Grand Express line of suburban trains is progressing. Potentially, a lot more high-level jobs will be outside the Peripherique in the future? (As lovely as the Elizabeth is, French express trains are a whole lot quicker).

(Not to forget: you don't save any money by living in a suburb of London. Everything is prohibitively expensive within a 100 mile ring around the City, at least that's what my daughter who lives there says. A dysfunctional housing market makes everything worse).

