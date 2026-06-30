Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Darren Sinden's avatar
Darren Sinden
19m

Interesting findings; rightly or wrongly, I try not to pay for market data where I can, and where I have to pay, I make sure I get value for money and data that speaks to me/I can understand and utilise.

Dont believe the hype and pay for what you use and value in your workflows.

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