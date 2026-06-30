One of the well-known effects described in behavioural economics is the price-value heuristic. If people don’t really know how to judge the quality of a product, they use its price as a mental shortcut. That is why most people think that an expensive bottle of wine tastes better than a cheap one, even though in a blind taste test it may be the other way round.

Of course, this heuristic doesn’t only apply in the case of regular consumer products, but whenever the true quality of the product is hard to assess. And a prime example is financial data.

Selling financial data is big business, and many investors, especially hedge funds, tend to value ‘alternative data’ highly because it gives them an investment edge. In my view, this is indeed the case for many types of alternative data, but not all. Sometimes, this expensive data has no information value and may even be worse than macro data, for example, which is available for free.

But that is not how people perceive it.

A team of researchers from Germany and Canada recruited 774 volunteers and asked them to trade in stocks. Some of these participants received order imbalance data for free on top of the historical price chart. Others had to pay to receive the order imbalance data. We know that order imbalance data can have significant value if it shows a clear overhang of buyers or sellers, which creates significant price pressure. But if the order imbalance is close to zero, there is hardly any price pressure.

So here is what happens when participants pay for order imbalance data vs getting the same data for free:

Participants who paid for data are 11 percentage points more likely to find it informative, even if it is objectively uninformative.

Participants who paid for data try to use it even if it is uninformative, and as a result, increase their forecast error by 1.08 percentage points in situations when the order imbalance data is objectively uninformative. That is a relative increase in the forecast error by about one-eighth.

Participants who paid for data invest on average 7.1 percentage points more of their money in risky assets, and the elasticity of their investments declines by about 15%. In other words, people who paid for data invest more and do not change their investment portfolios as much as they used to in response to external changes in the market environment. These effects are more pronounced for people who have lower financial literacy.

The upshot is that alternative data can enhance investment decisions, but only if it is truly informative. If it is not, it likely reduces investment performance because the very act of paying for data makes us use it more and increases our overconfidence.