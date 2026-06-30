Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Fabrizio's avatar
Fabrizio
30m

Will the model be revised?

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1 reply by Joachim Klement
George Aliferis, CAIA's avatar
George Aliferis, CAIA
2h

Thank you for not including France in your predictions

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1 reply by Joachim Klement
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