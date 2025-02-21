Klement on Investing
We all deserve to be rich
When you ask rich people how much taxes they should pay they will inevitably come up with a lower number than when you ask poor people how much rich…
13 mins ago
•
Joachim Klement
Higher bank capital requirements work
Since the financial crisis of 2008, banks in most countries have had to hold higher minimum capital buffers to prevent them from taking excessive risks…
Feb 20
•
Joachim Klement
6
Ambiguity is worse than risk
The financial literature is full of experiments on how people react to risky choices.
Feb 19
•
Joachim Klement
17
6
Private equity: Resilient, but not immune
Private assets, be they equity or debt, are booming.
Feb 18
•
Joachim Klement
7
Trump tariffs won’t easily derail euro zone recovery
My latest opinion piece for Reuters is out.
Feb 17
•
Joachim Klement
9
The anti-climate lobby is winning
One of the more common tropes of climate change deniers is that climate change activism is driven by the large amount of money that can be made in…
Feb 17
•
Joachim Klement
13
10
You don’t bring me flowers, anymore
Happy Valentine’s Day everyone and apologies to Barbra and Neil for abusing your song title.
Feb 14
•
Joachim Klement
11
1
Index funds and the rise of mega caps, redux
If you are a small- and mid-cap investor, look away now.
Feb 13
•
Joachim Klement
24
5
The price of deglobalisation
Yesterday, I talked about a paper by the ECB that investigated the deglobalisation trend.
Feb 12
•
Joachim Klement
12
7
Deglobalisation: Diversification rather than decoupling
Trump is back in the White House and with him comes a renewed push to decouple the US from China and other political adversaries.
Feb 11
•
Joachim Klement
15
6
Let the sunshine in
No this is not a post about the Age of Aquarius (look it up, kids…) this is a post about another unintended benefit of the rollout of renewables.
Feb 10
•
Joachim Klement
14
2
Trump-coloured glasses
Every time the control of the government changes, people change their view of the world.
Feb 7
•
Joachim Klement
14
6
